WATCH: Donegal's favourite celebrity couple , the wonderful Daniel and Majella O'Donnell, try their hand and....hips in an online hula-hooping class

One of our very favorite celebrity couples, Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, will be bringing smiles to faces across the country when they take to our screens on TG4 this weekend.

'Daniel sa Bhaile' will see the happy couple interview people in the comfort of their own newly-renovated sitting room.

The first episode will broadcast on TG4 this Sunday at 6.40pm and will ignite great craic as the couple try their hand...and hips at an online Hula Hooping class.

Daniel will have an online chat with Moya Brennan, who will discuss Clannad’s farewell tour and their cancelled plans.

Daniel will also talk his old friend Gloria Hunniford, Derek Ryan and Philomena Begley.

In episode two, Majella gets Daniel dancing to a Zumba workout!

Daniel sa Bhaile will be on TG4 from 6.40pm each Sunday, starting June 7.