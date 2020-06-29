Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh plays a pivotal role in raising money through music for Women's Aid

The new bilingual version of 'No Frontiers' is an ensemble performance singing a beautiful version of the song, featuring Mary Black, Róisín O, Bronagh Gallagher, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Wallis Bird, Loah, Cliona Hagan, Cathy Jordan, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Nell Ní Chróinín.

No Frontiers is one of Ireland’s bestselling global hits and a song that is iconic to so many women in Ireland. It is about keeping hope and inner strength even through difficult times, an apt message for the current climate.

Donations can be made online to www.womensaid.ie/donate or by texting the word ACTION to 50300 to donate €4



For many women at this difficult time, following the law and protecting themselves and their children, during the Covid-19 lockdown has left them in great danger. The threat looms largest where they should be safest - in their own homes.

Background

For over 40 years, Women’s Aid has been here to listen, believe, and support these women nationwide whose partners or exes are emotionally, physically, and sexually abusive. Now their services are needed even more. 1 in 4 women in Ireland experiences domestic abuse with the problem surging globally during lockdown. An Gardaí Síochana has seen an increase of 25% of call-outs during Covid19.

CEO Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, said: “For many of us home is a place of safety in a time uncertainty and during the Covid19 national emergency, we have all been told to stay home. For thousands of women and children across Ireland, the home has become a place of violence and fear. Women’s Aid is doing all we can to support women experiencing domestic abuse, at this time of increased need. In the days and months ahead we need even more support to keep our vital services going and we are delighted to partner with TG4 to bring Meitheal na mBan to screen and to all the incredible artists for so generously donating their time and talents.”

Those directly affected by this issue should contact 1800 341 900, Women’s Aid’s 24-hour National Free Phone Helpline.

Due to the massive response to the recent online series of 'Meitheal na mBan' on TG4's youtube and facebook channels, a once-off TV special will now air on July 5 at 21.30 on TG4.

'Meitheal na mBan' for TG4 is an inspirational and empowering concert led by Ireland’s top female musicians and artists as they perform directly from their own homes, in a much-needed fundraiser to support the victims of domestic abuse. Responding generously to this vital need, some of our most visible female talents have reached musically across the virtual divide to stand with those experiencing domestic abuse.

The TV special will be presented by Ciara Ní É, a spoken word poet, broadcaster. Ciara will also perform a specially commissioned spoken word piece entitled Céim ar Chéim about the impact of domestic violence during lockdown. A host of well known Irish faces are also lending their voice to the cause including Mary Mc Alease, Mary Robinson, Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Bláthnaid Treacy, Mary Kennedy, Damien Dempsey, Eoghan Mc Dermott, and Nathan Carter and many more.