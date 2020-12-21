WATCH: Donegal singerto be celebrated by TG4 for her contribution to music for fifty years

This year, 2020 marks a significant milestone in the life of Moya Brennan who is often described as the first lady of Celtic music. This year, the singer and musician will have spent half a century in the music business.

As a solo artist, she has won an Emmy, been nominated for two Grammys, performed for Presidents and Popes and has featured on the soundtrack of the biggest movie of all time, Titanic. As a member of Clannad, she recorded 17 albums, won a Grammy, a BAFTA and an Ivor Novello Award.

She has collaborated with everyone from Bono to Bruce Hornsby and the Theme from Harry’s Game remains the only Irish language single to make the UK top ten. Bono once said, of her: “I think Máire has one of the greatest voices the human ear has ever experienced”. The scope of her international success is incredible and yet she has remained committed to her Donegal roots and Gaeltacht heritage.

In this deeply personal documentary, Moya looks back on a fascinating 50 years of song. Featuring exclusive interviews and performances with Moya and her family as well as contributions from the cream of Irish musical talent, including Paul Brady, Imelda May, Damien Dempsey, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and many others, this is a landmark musical documentary.

Produced by Dearg Films for TG4. The show will be broadcast on TG4, December 29, 2020 at 9.20pm.