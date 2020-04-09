Donegal Town is very quiet this evening

Contact
Donegal Town and the Diamond are very quiet this evening as you can see from this brief clip.
But local businesses say that they are already planning for when the pandemic crisis passes.
it a similar message from towns around the county.
A positive message to end the day which tragically saw two more deaths in the north west from Vovid-19.
