Listen: Maxi Curran says Donegal 'died with their boots on'

Maxi Curran, the Donegal manager, felt the period immediately after half-time was ultimately the difference between Meath and Donegal in today's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final.

Either side of half-time, Meath went from four down to three up and although Donegal did get back to level, Curran felt the economy shown by the All-Ireland champions was exceptional, as they went onto win out 0-12 to 1-7 and now see their role flip as firm favourties to beat Kerry in the final.

"They died with their boots on and that’s all you can ask for," Curran said at Croke Park. “Those scoring opportunities came back to haunt us,” he said. “And then at the start of the second half Meath kicked six on the bounce to go from three down to three up. Maybe if we had been a bit more prolific in the first half then, who knows?

“Today we were in with a brilliant chance to get to an All-Ireland and to lose it is hard to take. It’s going to be very hard for some of them to come back another time. They have given unbelievable service to Donegal. Look, let's see ..."