Listen: Finn Harps manager Horgan expresses concern over Elie Nzeyi injury

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horan expressed his concern over an injury picked up by Elie Nzeyi in the closing stages his side's 1-0 win over Shelbourne on Friday night.
Harps followers might feel they haven't had the rub of the green this season but they were certainly glad to come out on top in a match that it looked like neither side deserved to win until Barry McNamee struck an 89th minute winner. However, there was a disappointed tone from Horgan despite that, who was on his way to hospital to see Elie Nzeyi, who was stretchered off in the last 10 minutes.
"Glad to get the three points but not the serious injury late in the game," Horgan said. "It didn't look good there and we'll see. We paid a heavy loss for a point in Dalymount this evening and we'll see what tonight brings. It's kind of knock the stuffing out of it."
TD has no confidence that HSE will act on the Brandon report into sexual abuse at Ard Gréine Court in Ballybofey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.