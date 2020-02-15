REACTION: 'Whatever Ollie and Higgsy ask of me, I'll do it' - new Harps signing Barry McNamee

Karl O'Sullivan's goal helped Finn Harps to a 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night ensuring that it's a winning start to the new campaign for the Donegal side.

Suddenly there's a real feeling of optimism among the Finn Park faithful who watched several players line out for the first time in the blue and white, among them Barry McNamee who came on as a second half substitute.

The Ramelton man, who has joined Harps from Derry City, played his part in the victory and after the game, he praised his new team-mates for the effort they put in to clinch the win.

Next up for Harps is a trip to the Brandywell and a game against McNamee's former club who lost out in their opening game against Dundalk on Friday night.

SEE ALSO: Sligo manager says Finn Park pitch is 'crap'

Then Harps are back in action on Monday night, February 24 against Shelbourne in Ballybofey

McNamee spoke after Friday night's game to Diarmaid Doherty