LISTEN: Donegal Town RFC Captain Gildea praises his teammates despite defeat

Eircom has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the refusal of planning for a telecommunications tower in the centre of Muff
The boulder left on the pier during high seas. Photo: Cllr Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig /Facebook
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.