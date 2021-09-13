Island monument unveiled on Inis Bó Finne Island recalls the names of those tragically lost at sea
A beautiful monument was unveiled on Sunday on the island of Inis Bó Finne in memory of islanders who lost their lives at sea from 1800’s onwards.
The monument is the work of the talented and gifted Letterkenny-based craftsman Redmond Herrity.
An tAthair Brían Ó Fearraigh who shares strong affiliations with the island unveiled the monument during the moving ceremony.
The sun shone down as piper Brian McCafferty played An Mhaighdeán Mhara and Dark Island - songs that are deeply connected with the ocean.
Many traveled to the picturesque island on the Saoirse na Mara ferry.
An tAthair Ó Fearraigh read out the names of those whose names are etched in old Irish on the side of the monument and later members of the RNLI sailed out to sea to lay a bouquet of flowers.
Independent councillors Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easpuid and Michael McClafferty were both present at the occasion.
Cllr McClafferty said he hoped the monument would bring solace to those affiliated with the tragedies adding the monuments, such as these, are very important.
