GALLERY: Ardara GAA Drama Group present 'Married Bliss' at the Ardara GAA Clubhouse

Contact
The 3-act comedy play 'Married Bliss', presented by Ardara GAA club and written by Sam Cree, took to the stage at the clubhouse in Ardara last weekend.
The play is set in an old farmhouse which is rented for a holiday by Colin and Grace Ramsey played by Joe Ryan and Karen McConnell.
It is owned by Angus Calvin Knox (Saoirse Doherty) a widower who lives next door with his socially awkward daughter Mary Rose (Sinead Concarr) The hired hand on the Knox farm is Donald McDonald (Thomas McHugh) who the owner thinks is going to marry his daughter.
Throw in some manure, a disastrous fishing trip, a few small mice, a daughter and baby who visit (Niamh Boyle) an interfering mother-in-law (Kathleen Boyle) and a favourite daughter (Mabel McHugh) and her husband (Eamon Byrne) and you have the makings of a great comedy.
PHOTOS: John McConnell (jmac.ie)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig who has made a plea to his supporters to come out and support outgoing TD, Thomas Pringle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.