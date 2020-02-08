GALLERY: Ardara GAA Drama Group present 'Married Bliss' at the Ardara GAA Clubhouse

The 3-act comedy play 'Married Bliss', presented by Ardara GAA club and written by Sam Cree, took to the stage at the clubhouse in Ardara last weekend.

The play is set in an old farmhouse which is rented for a holiday by Colin and Grace Ramsey played by Joe Ryan and Karen McConnell.

It is owned by Angus Calvin Knox (Saoirse Doherty) a widower who lives next door with his socially awkward daughter Mary Rose (Sinead Concarr) The hired hand on the Knox farm is Donald McDonald (Thomas McHugh) who the owner thinks is going to marry his daughter.

Throw in some manure, a disastrous fishing trip, a few small mice, a daughter and baby who visit (Niamh Boyle) an interfering mother-in-law (Kathleen Boyle) and a favourite daughter (Mabel McHugh) and her husband (Eamon Byrne) and you have the makings of a great comedy.

