GALLERY: Were you at the Rathmullan Charity Swim today - we were!

They say the weather is unseasonably mild, but tell that to the brave souls who lined up today for the 25th annual Rathmullan New Year's Day Swim. People came to watch, others to swim and others to shiver, but they all played their part in raising valuable funds for Rathmullan and Ramelton Community Responders and Rathmullen Christmas lights. All pictures by Clive Wasson
