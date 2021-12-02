Five-bedroom residence with stylish features is for sale

A stylish home boasting five bedrooms, four bathrooms and with the potential for a self-contained apartment has come onto the property market priced at €550,000. The stylish residence with an address at Liskey, Ballindrait measures 5,500 square feet. The house has a lot to offer potential buyers. The house is built on an elevated site measuring one acre, finished with natural stone porch exterior and stone garden walls and is roofed with natural slates.

The residence

The rooms in the house have high ceilings which is also an attractive feature. This home contains two reception rooms, a sun room and a spacious games room which has the potential to be converted to a self-contained apartment. Three of the five bedrooms are ensuite. The high efficiency home has only been completed in recent years. The residence is south facing which means new homeowners can enjoy great views of the surrounding countryside. The main sitting room has a large south facing bay window. Another alluring feature to this spacious home is the hallway where there is a central staircase. The kitchen is stylish and has high and low level kitchen units on three walls. All the doors in the home are made of solid oak.

Appointment and further information

Should you wish to make an appointment to view this residence, please call Henry Kee and sons on 074 91 31050 and arrange an appointment. You can also enjoy a virtual tour on daft.ie and see the residence both inside and outside for yourself and acquaint yourself with the home in more detail.