WATCH: Cathaoirleach attends reception marking birth of St Colmcille

WATCH: Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray, attending a reception hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, in the Guildhall, just one of a number of events taking place this week marking the 1500th year since the birth date of St Colmcille.
Cllr Frank McBrearty (right) leaving Dáil Éireann with former Garda John Wilson, who, along with Sgt Maurice McCabe, he had helped that day.
Colmcille 1500 panel members Dr Brian Lacey & Christy Gillespie along with Deirdre Harte, Project Manager and event host Áine Ní Bhreisleáin of Radio Na Gaeltachta.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.