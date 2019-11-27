GALLERY: Phil Coulter puts in a superb performance at Harvey's Point in Donegal

Contact
Twenty-eight years ago the superstar that is Phil Coulter arrived at the new ballroom in Harvey's Point, a hotel that was beginning to make an impact on the national hospitality industry.
Well over a quarter of a century later Phil returned to the hotel with his trademark white piano and had the full house spellbound with a magical performance.
Time has been kind to both Harvey's and Phil - Harvey's Point is now recognised as one of the top hotels in Ireland and Coulter has become a world superstar.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.