GALLERY: Phil Coulter puts in a superb performance at Harvey's Point in Donegal

Twenty-eight years ago the superstar that is Phil Coulter arrived at the new ballroom in Harvey's Point, a hotel that was beginning to make an impact on the national hospitality industry.

Well over a quarter of a century later Phil returned to the hotel with his trademark white piano and had the full house spellbound with a magical performance.

Time has been kind to both Harvey's and Phil - Harvey's Point is now recognised as one of the top hotels in Ireland and Coulter has become a world superstar.