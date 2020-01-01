GALLERY: Marvellous turnout at another Donegal charity swim - were you in Marble Hill?

Contact
At beaches in many areas of Donegal hardy souls have been taking to the water today for a New Year's Day dip and at beautiful Marble Hill there were huge numbers present keen to take their dip for two great reasons - St Bernadette's in Letterkenny and Scoil Mhuire in Dunfanaghy.
Photographer Brian McDaid was there and sent us this selection of photographs
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Tomas O Siochan, CEO of the WDC says the investment in 2019 builds on more than 20 years of investment in the region
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.