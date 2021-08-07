Period residence boasts stunning features and an abundance of land comes onto the market

A stunning seven-bedroom period residence has come onto the property market with all the features of a gentleman’s residence.

Danby House is located on Rossnowlagh Road on the outskirts of Ballyshannon.

The house which dates back to the 1800s is centrally positioned on 18 acres of woodland and parkland, has various courtyards with stable blocks, a two-bedroom gate lodge and approximately one acre of walled gardens.

The present owner has carried out substantial refurbishment works with the property now in pristine condition, with an abundance of stunning architectural features both internally and externally. Danby House is set in an idyllic location on the edge of town yet in a rural setting with all the west-facing windows having expansive sea views. This two-storey house, with both basement and attic rooms, features seven reception / dining / sunrooms, two kitchens and seven bedrooms, five of which are ensuite.

This property offers great potential as a boutique hotel, restaurant or private residence.

One of the most endearing rooms is the music room which features a high ceiling, slate fireplace and a large window overlooking the driveway.

On the first floor you will find the reading area with a west-facing picture window with views over the water.

In the basement there is a sitting room fitted with a solid fuel stove. An exposed timber beam ceiling is a perfect feature for this comfortable room.

Many of the rooms in this home feature beautiful marble fireplaces.

Outside you will find many outhouses. There are two garages and four stables which are stone built and slate roofed.

There is also a two-storey exposed stone coach house. The ground floor contains coach house and storeroom with three rooms upstairs that are accessed by an external stone staircase. The second courtyard contains seven stables. The rear yard contains three stables, and a walled garden.

Price on application, contact Henry Kee and Sons Auctioneers on 074 91 31050.

You can learn more about the background of this residence by visiting the www.buildingsofireland.ie.

The property is featured on daft.ie