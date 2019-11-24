PICTURE GALLERY: Donegal GAA celebrates 2019 at their annual Banquet

The Donegal GAA public turned out in style on Saturday night in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal town as they celebrated the successes of 2019.

Medals were presented to the men for Ulster championship and Allianz Division Two League while the ladies received their Ulster championship medals.

There were numerous other individual awards including Ciaran Thompson being presented with the Gradam Sheamuis Mhic Geidigh player of the club championship award and Michael Murphy, Geraldine McLaughlin and Jack O'Loughlin receiving individual player awards in football, Ladies football and hurling.

On the night also 'green jackets' were presented to David Walsh and Frank McGlynn, for their service to Donegal, after their retirements.

Guests on the night included Hugh Devenney, President of the Ulster Ladies; and Michael Geoghegan, Ulster Council Treasurer and former PRO.

The proceedings were in the capable hands of Damien Ó Donaill of Raidio na Gaeltachta and ran smoothly. Co. chairman, Mick McGrath, welcomed all to the event.

Special guest Hugh Devenney commented on the fact that Geraldine McLaughlin had not received an All-Star in 2019, saying she was "the greatest lady footballer in Ireland".

He said that Donegal not getting to the last four was put forward as the reason why she did not get an award adding "I don't accept that explanation."

Donegal Ladies chairman, Seamus Herron, had words of congratulations to Frank McGlynn referring to him as "The Glenfin Hero". In relation to what Frank might be doing in his retirement, Seamus reminded all that he was a mentor with the club ladies team in the past. "I am arranging to meet Diane next week to speak about Frank's future!"

There were special recognition awards for Paddy McDevitt (Donegal Boston); Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhride (services to Culture award) and Malachy McCann, Buncrana, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other awards went to Odhrán McGlynn (Handball) and Hugo Wallace (Services to refereeing), while club awards went to Naomh Conaill (senior), St Nauls (intermediate) and Buncrana (junior). Gaeltacht club awards went to Naomh Columba and Letterkenny Gaels.