Naomh Padraig GAA senior presentations

Special Guest Neil Gallagher with Shane Grant, Senior Most Improved Player



Senior Player of the Year Dermot Keaveney with Neil Gallagher



Michael McMenamin presents the Maurice McMenamin Cup to Senior Player of the Year Dermot Keaveney, pictured with special guest Neil Gallagher



Neil Gallagher with Dermot McColgan, who received the Special Award for Contribution to the Club



Michael Canning, Special Award for Contribution to the Club



Dermot McColgan and Michael Canning, who were on the Donegal Masters All-Ireland winning squad, with special guest Neil Gallagher



Bernie McKinney, Clubperson of the Year



Noel Clingan, Club Appreciation Award



Naomh Padraig prizewinners at their annual presentation night in The Point Inn



Sadhbh Mullan, who represented Naomh Padraig at county level in both Gaelic Football and Camogie, and Nicole Farren, Minor Ladies Player of the Year

