Gallery: Sports Scholarships awarded at LYIT

Letterkenny Institute of Technology made presentations to 26 New Sport Scholars on Thursday 21st of October. This represents a continued growth in the number of sport scholarships awarded to incoming LYIT students.

LYIT’s Sports Scholarship programme includes the New Entrant Scholarship Programme, the LYIT/GPA Postgraduate Scholarship Programme and the International Basketball Scholarship Programmes.

This year, 20 New Entrant Scholarships were awarded, with each recipient receiving a financial bursary and a range of other sporting and academic supports.

Successful candidates were selected from a large pool of applicants in recognition of their performance and achievement in a wide variety of team and individual sports including Soccer, GAA, Basketball, Athletics and Karate.

Leo McLoone and Aoife McColgan (both MSc. In Sports Performance) were recipients of the new LYIT/GPA (Gaelic players Association) Postgraduate Scholarship. This scholarship grants a fully funded, postgraduate place to successful male and female members of the GPA who wish to study at LYIT.

The Sports Scholarship presentation also recognised 4 International Basketball Scholarship students from the US and the UK. Calvin Whipple, Emmanuel Abimbola, NaKeeya Goodman-Boddie and Janelle Mullen.

These scholars will participate for LYIT’s College and the LYIT Donegal Basketball National League teams.



Paul Hannigan, LYIT President congratulated all those who received scholarships at this time and welcomed them to the institute, hoping that their time here would be valuable both in academic and sporting terms.



The New Entrant Sports Scholarships students for this year are:

Men’s Basketball:

Tobi Akinyimika (BEng in Electronic Engineering)

Men’s Soccer

Adam McCaffrey (HC Sports Studies)

Eoin Logue (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Michael Harris (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Shaun McDermott (HC Sports Studies)

Fionnan Coyle (HC Sports Studies)

Dylan Woods (BBus (Hons)



Ladies Soccer

Catherine Grier (BSc (Hons) in Agriculture (CE)

Ciara McGarvey (HC Physiotherapy Studies)



Ladies Athletics

Niamh Moohan (HC Physiotherapy Studies)



Ladies Karate

Hollie Marie Gallagher (BA (Hons) Design (Common Ent)

Emma Dolan (HC Dietetics Studies)



Men’s Gaelic Football

Carlos O’Reilly (Bachelor of Business (Common)

Conor Og Dennedy (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Eoin de Burca (BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology)

Daniel Gildea (BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology)

Daithi Og Roberts (BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology)

Caolan Ward (BSc (Hons) Sport & Exercise Physical Education)



Ladies Gaelic Football

Aimee McIntyre (HC Dietetics Studies)



Men’s Hurling

Oisin Marley (BSc Quantity Surveying)

The LYIT/GPA Scholarships students for this year are:

Leo McLoone (MSc. in Sports Performance)



Aoife McColgan (MSc. in Sports Performance)

The LYIT International Basketball Scholarships students for this year are:

Calvin Whipple (MSc. in Sports Performance)

Emmanuel Abimbola (MSc. In Sports Performance)

NaKeeya Goodman-Boddie (Bachelor of Business Management)

Janelle Mullen (PGDlip Cybersecuity)