Gallery: Fr Charlie Byrne's President's Prize at Rosapenna Golf Club

A great day and night was had by all the members at Rosapenna Golf Club on Saturday at the 2021 President's Prize.

The club had a huge turnout on the day, a great testament to President, Fr Charlie Byrne.

With very strong winds a late change was made to the format on the day and luckily the weather cooperated for the most part which resulted in fine scoring.

The Gents played the Old Tom Morris Links with Mickey Treanor (23.4) claiming the 2021 President's Prize with 41 points.

In second place was Matthew Coyle (6.3) with 40 points. Gross prize went to Enda Kennedy (+0.1) with 34 gross points.

In third place was Martin McBride (10.6) with 37 points bot. The front nine went to Jimmy Carr (22) with 21 points, while the back nine went to Darragh McClafferty (32.3) with 23points*.

The Past President prize went to Hugh McBride (23.2) with 32 points bot. Two's - M.Lenny, M.McBride, D.McBride, S.Doherty, E.Kennedy, G.McGee, D.O'Kane, S.Sweeney & P.Smyth. Entries - 83pax.

Ladies

There was a large entry on Saturday last in honour of Fr Charlie Byrne’s Presidents Day, which was played on the Sandy Hills Links.

The stormy weather coupled with heavy showers certainly made playing difficult which is reflected in the scoring, but Patricia Bogan (24) continued her recent good form to claim the prestigious First prize with 35 points just beating Claire Lenny (14) on break of tie, for runner up position.

Carmel Barry (14) won the gross prize with 20 gross points and the higher category prize was won by Aisling Cullen (51) with 34 points.

The nines were won by Susie Coyle (42) on 17 points and Celine Bradley (24) with 22 points.

The evening prize giving and meal in the Rosapenna Hotel was very well attended and thoroughly enjoyed by all the members. Congratulations to Fr Charlie on a fantastic day, beautiful prizes and for your generosity and courtesy throughout the year.

The Ladies Halloween Hamper will be played for next Sunday 31st October with booking on the BRS system as usual. Anyone wishing to contribute to the Hamper, can leave their donation in the Locker Room and thank you in anticipation.

Gents Competition Results

The Shop Sweep played on Wednesday 20th October, over the Old Tom Morris Links, was won by Peter Smyth (12.8) with 34 points. In second place was Ben McBride (26.1) with 32 points. Two's - None (€18 Rollover to Saturday 23rd). Entries - 10pax.

The Gents Singles played on Sunday 24th of October, over the Old Tom Morris Links, was won by Garvin Toye (18.2) with 39 points bot. In second place was Raymond Doody (14.0) with 39 points. Third prize went to Patrick Doherty (18.2) with 37 points* bot. Two's - K.Gallagher, B.Garrity, M.Connolly, F.Cullen & J.Boyce. Entries - 29pax.

*Played from the blue tee in the multi-tee competition receiving two additional strokes (difference in the course rating between the blue tees & white tees) to your playing handicap.

Golfer of the Year

The top of the Golfer of the Year table, after nine events, is now as follows -

-- Brendan Roache Jnr, with 35pts

-- Peadar Boyce, with 19pts

-- Martin McDermott, with 18pts

-- Barry McMenamin Snr, Johnny Connor Jnr, with 16pts

-- Tony Carr, Charles McBride Jnr, with 15pts

-- David Ladley, Edward McGroddy, with 14pts

-- Brian Currie, Jody McHugh, Denis Harkin, with 13pts

A full table is on display on the members notice board in the front foyer of the Golf Pavilion. The next Golfer of the Year qualifying event is Gents Seiko, on Sunday 31st October.

Course Notice

If you are on the course you must be on the tee sheet, all tee times are bookable via the BRS App. Booking enquiries over the phone will be offered the same tee times as showing via the BRS App, no additional times will be available.

Rosapenna Ladies

All Ladies will book their Saturday Competition Tee Times via the Competitions Section of the BRS App, all available times will be bookable via the App. No additional tee times will be available over the phone or via the Golf Shop.



Upcoming Fixture List

October

Saturday 30th - 2021 Rosapenna Senior & Junior Scratch Cup

Sunday 31st - Gents Seiko (One event) - Golfer of the Year

November

Sunday 7th - Christmas Hamper - Golfer of the Year

All proceeds in aid of St Vincent De Paul

Sunday 14th - Christmas Hamper

All proceeds in aid of Mevagh Day Centre

Saturday 20th - Winter Scramble

Sunday 21st - Christmas Hamper - Final Golfer of the Year

Saturday 27th - Winter Scramble

Sunday 28th - Over 50's vs Under 50's

& a Fourball Better Ball Christmas Hamper

December

Wednesday 1st - St Vincent De Paul Scramble

Thursday 2nd - Senior Citizens Christmas Party

Friday 3rd - Gents AGM, Rosapenna Golf Pavilion

Saturday 4th - Winter Scramble

Sunday 5th - Christmas Hamper