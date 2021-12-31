Gallery: De La Salle 1996 McLarnon Cup win remembered in Ballyshannon

Members of the victorious De La Salle McLarnon winning team of 1996 gathered in the Brothers Field, Ballyshannon on St Stephen's Day for a reunion of their victory.
The win came against fancied Donegal side St Eunan's College of Letterkenny with a Barry Travers goal separating the sides at the finish, 1-12 to 0-12.
It was the second ever McLarnon for the De La Salle College with the late Tom Cullen as team manager. They had been denied a number of times in the early 1990s with some very good teams.
But in 1996 they came good in the second half after St Eunan's dominated the opening 30 minutes with David McGinley and Shane O'Donnell outstanding for the Letterkenny based side.
But Garrett Blake, then only 16 years of age, was in fine free taking form and despite being a couple of points down at half-time, De La Salle came back strong in the second half and prevailed through that Travers goal.
On Sunday last they came together, 25 years later, to remember the occasion with a challenge game. It was fitting that Niall Cullen, son of the late Tom Cullen, was there as referee for the game.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.