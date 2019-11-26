Santa Claus is coming to town for Buncrana's big Christmas lights switch on and everyone is invited.



According to Donegal Mayor Nicholas Crossan, the dazzling event will take place on Friday, November 29, at 7.00pm.



Nicholas said: “Buncrana's big Christmas lights switch on will take place in the Market Square, where we will be joined by Santa Claus, all the way from the North Pole and this year's Christmas lights switch on will spread the good cheer around Buncrana.



“The committee has gone all out this year to make Buncrana more spectacular, with more lights than ever before. We think it is so important to welcome our families and friends to Buncrana for Christmas.



“We want to thank our business people, our community, our volunteers, Gardaí, Fire service, Red Cross and all who donated so generously. Without their support, 'The Big Switch On' would not happen. Thank you all.



“Santa also has Christmas hats and sweets for the all of the children, so wrap up well and we will see you there at Market Square at 7.00pm sharp,” said Cllr Crossan.