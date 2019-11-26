Donegal's Music Box presents 'A very Inishowen Christmas'

The Music Box is presenting its annual Christmas Concert, 'A Very Inishowen Christmas' in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.



The festive event will take place on Thursday, December 19 at 7.00pm and will feature the young musicians and singers of Boogie Bugs, The Music Box Singers, The Sliabh Sneacht Singers and The Guitar Academy Players.



There will be a colouring table for kids on the night and an adults and kids hamper raffle. Admission is: Adults, 6 euro; over 5s, 3 euro; and families, 18 euro and everyone is very welcome for a festive family night of Christmas songs.