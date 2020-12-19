Donegal arts centre providing a feast of Christmas music

The Regional Cultural Centre has lined up an extensive free programme of musical events in the lead-up to and over the Christmas holidays.



As the nation still awaits the return of live events, the RCC is bringing plenty of top-class acts from around the north-west right.

The RCC kicks things up with another exclusive audiovisual special by the Donegal/Derry-based improvised experimental music duo, People That Listen to the Sky on Saturday, December 19 at 10pm.

On Monday, December 21, the Donegal Music Education Partnership will present the a Christmas Concert: Moving in the Light, featuring music from students and tutors, from 6.30pm.One of the pre-Christmas highlights, will be the return of well-known Highland Radio duo, Jimmy Stafford and Paul McDevitt, for a special broadcast.

The RCC Christmas Special with Jimmy and Paul on Wednesday, December 23 at 6pm will feature a host of talent from across the North West. Acts featured include In Their Thousands, Without Willow, Clann Mhic Ruairí, Oisin Nee, George Houston, Blackbird and Crow, Mark Black, Maria McCormack, Jonathan Smeaton, School Kids, Sheerbuzz, Aaron Everything, Ted and Sarah Ponsonby and Diane Cannon.

The musical festivities continue on St Stephen’s Day, December 26, when the RCC is proud to present the online album launch of father and daughter duo, Ted & Sarah Ponsonby, at 6pm to mark the launch of their album, Brakin’ Trad.

Over the Christmas holidays there will be two live streamed online DJ sets from the RCC by DJ Dano, Holmes Price and Brendie at All My Friends on Sunday, December 27 at 10pm and the favourite, PK & Marty’s Annual Ska, Punk & New Wave Disco on Monday, December 28 from 9pm.

The RCC will bring two very special online concerts before the new year, with popular duo Blackbird & Crow making their first appearance with the centre presenting their Celtic folk blues with a punk attitude on Tuesday, December 29 at 8pm, and the mighty Clann Mhic Ruairí making a welcome return on Wednesday, December 30 at 8pm.

Bringing the year to a close, the RCC will be delighted to present critically-acclaimed Derry indie band, Ports on New Year’s Eve at 6pm.

To watch the Christmas programme from the RCC, click here.