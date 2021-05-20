New event series to shine light on alternative music from Donegal

A new series of events celebrating alternative musicians and artists from or based in Donegal will be launched this weekend.

From electronica, alternative rock, hip-hop, jazz and everything in-between, Notions will shine a light on artists who push the boundaries in their artistic fields and are doing something very different.

Notions is a Regional Cultural Centre Letterkenny project, supported by the Arts Council of Ireland. General manager Jeremy Howard said the centre is very excited to present the new series which will begin with two online concerts streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

“Donegal is often seen as being on the periphery and it’s important that we build a platform to celebrate the musicians that are doing something a little different here,” he said.

“Building an online platform will help us to introduce these artists to new worldwide audiences and showcase how eclectic and interesting our county really is. We’re also looking forward to hosting live concerts with audiences in the near future that will feature a mix of alternative Donegal acts, visiting acts from around the world, and most importantly of all – live audiences”

On Friday, May 21 at 10pm, Notions presents electronic/ambient artist and music producer, Donegal man Aengus Friel who works under the moniker, Shammen Delly.

Hailing from deep within the hills of the county, Friel has performed and produced live events throughout the island of Ireland. He also works site-specifically and collaboratively to create unique immersive experiences.

Recent events have included the addition of film and reworked found imagery along with experimental live performances, at 220 Volts event curated by Northern Lights Project, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry City 2019.

Friel also collaborated in an experimental live event in Templebawn Cave, Co Fermanagh, in 2017 where he worked with Tim Holehouse who performed. dressed as a druid, throat singing to accompany the natural acoustics in the cave.

Notions presents another exciting online concert, featuring three very talented and renowned musicians on Friday, June 4 at10pm, Murray Brothers featuring David Lyttle.

Described by the Irish Times as, “two rising stars of the northwest’s blossoming jazz scene”, Falcarragh twins Micheal and Conor Murray are considered to be two of the rising stars of Irish jazz.