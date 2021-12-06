Fantastic success in All Ireland drama festival for one of Donegal's most renowned drama groups

Butt Drama Circle win big at All Ireland
The Butt Drama Circle has won a number of awards at the All Ireland One Act Finals held in the Glór Theatre, Ennis.
Having performed their award winning production ‘In Other Words’ by Matthew Seager directed by Monica Doherty, in Sunday's final, the drama group picked up the following awards:
-Overall winners in the open
-Father Patsy Young Award For Best Actress Alice Gildea
-Harlequin Award For Best Actor Jc Bonar
Ciáran O'Neill was nominated for the Innovative And Creative Award.
The group has thanked adjudicator Geoff O’Keefe, as well as everyone who helped or supported them along the way from stage manager, lights, sound, set, props, costumes, actors, director, transport, the support of the public coming to see the show, the Butt Drama Circle, The Balor Arts Centre and The Balor DCA.
A spokesperson took to social media to say: "They are over the moon and want to thank you all for the lovely comments and well wishes left on our page!"
Buncrana mum, Rachel Doherty explained her concerns about mandatory facemasks for Third Class pupils
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.