Search

22 Jan 2022

Reports emerge that Idris Elba could be the next James Bond

Reports emerge that Idris Elba could be the next James Bond

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jan 2022

The producers of James Bond have said Idris Elba is “part of the conversation” to fill the 007 role.

Barbara Broccoli, with her brother Michael G Wilson, have produced the last nine Bond films including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Following Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in the highly acclaimed No Time To Die, one of the most sought-after roles in cinema is up for grabs.

British actor Elba, 49, who stars in Luther, is often tipped as one of the leading candidates to take over.

Speaking to Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Broccoli addressed the speculation over who will next play Bond after she was told “a lot of fans want to see Idris Elba in a tuxedo.”

Broccoli, 61, said: “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor.

“And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.

“I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines, we just want to live in the moment.”

Other actors in the betting to replace him include Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and Henry Cavill.

Craig, 53, is seen as one of the greatest Bonds ever.

Talking about his departure, Wilson, 80, added: “It’s very hard to see him go, he’s a tough act to follow, as they say.

“I think we will have a challenge in trying to continue on but we have set the bar high and I think it is a challenge we will have to face.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media