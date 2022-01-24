Donegal-based Polish writer publishes bilingual childrens book

A Donegal-based Polish artist and writer who lost her parents as a young child has just published a picture book inspired by her grandmother who raised her.

Granny Makes Me Grumpy, written and illustrated by Karolina Olchowska, is a picture book published in English and Polish versions. The picture book tells a story about a special relationship between a granny and her granddaughter. The book is the result of Karolina’s virtual residency at the Regional Cultural Centre.

Karolina, who creates watercolour illustrations and linocut prints, is a graduate of English Language and Literature at the University of Wrocław, Poland, where she specialised in picture books.

She is involved in voluntary work at the Donegal Intercultural Platform, an organization that helps communities from ethnic minority groups. She is interested in how picture books can bring people of different ethnic and age groups closer together. She wanted to honour her “amazing grandmother in some way”, and share the unique relationship she has with her.

The book is the result of Karolina Olchowska’svirtual residency at the Regional Cultural Centre

“I lost both of my parents as a little child and my granny became my foster parent,” she said.

“And she is not an ordinary granny, but a granny with a very open mind, really progressive in her views, with a great sense of humour and devotion to other people. In my picture book Granny Makes Me Grumpy, I explored the perception of old age through the eyes of a child and how this perspective changes and matures with age.”

It is a book for everyone, in particular, those “who were cared for by that special someone in their lives, whether it’s their grandparents, uncle or aunt”.

When she became a university student, she started spending less time with her grandmother and began recording her as she was telling different stories from the past.

“I wanted to write these memories down,” she said.

The pandemic and the following lockdowns provided her with the motivation to honour her grandmother.

“Since I moved to Ireland a few months before the pandemic was first reported, my separation from my grandmother was even more painful. This situation of being even more separated from my relatives and the feeling that we have little time in this world gave me a kick.”

Granny Makes Me Grumpy is suitable for all age groups - children and adults - and is available from the Regional Cultural Centre, Your Delicatessen Polish shops in Letterkenny and Donegal Town, Bookmark and Donegal Stationery in Letterkenny and Four Masters bookshop in Donegal Town. It can also be purchased online.