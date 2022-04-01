Body & Soul reveals first glimpse at line-up of 2022 festival

The upcoming Body & Soul festival has finally revealed a glimpse of its line-up for 2022.

Early bird tickets are already sold out for the highly anticipated festival - due to take place the weekend of June 17 - 19 this year - despite headline acts having been kept quiet.

Performances across the weekend include people from all over the world, including American soul legend Lee Fields (aka Little JB) on the live stage, Welsh electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens, Parisian rave artist Godford, and Peruvian producer and vocalist, DJ Sofia Kourtesis.

Its main stage will light up with acts such as Róisín Murphy (who will perform her fifth solo album, Róisín Machine), Californian singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, MC and poet Sampa The Great, and Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai, who will close the festival with their Mercury Prize-nominated tenth album, As the Love Continues.

Dublin's Pillow Queens will also perform, as well as experimental musician Yves Tumor, poet and performer Sinead O’Brien, and Dublin artist CMAT, whose debut album 'If My Wife New I'd Be Dead', flew to the top of the Irish charts earlier this year.

We’re lifting the curtain just an inch to give you a taste of the curatorial style for Body & Soul 2022.



This is truly just the beginning, and one thing’s for sure - you’re in for one helluva ride.



Join us.https://t.co/7HO4v214p8#BodySoul22 pic.twitter.com/AjHHZmUlB0 — Body&Soul (@BodyandSoulIrl) March 31, 2022

Pagan Rave will mark the summer solstice on the Saturday night, featuring costume, fire performance, and traditional Irish music and DJs.

Body & Soul will also host an array of artists and experiences, from large-scale immersive work by installation artist Aoife Dunne, to performances fusing foraging and soundscapes from Peter Broderick.

Body & Soul has halved its numbers for 2022, with just 5,500 weekend tickets available for the 3-day event, and sustainability is at the forefront of the festival's ethos.

The team behind Ireland's most eclectic festival aim to be carbon neutral in five years by recycling, reusing and repurposing all elements of production.