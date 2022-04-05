Donegal pubs make it onto Lonely Planet list of 20 of the best in Ireland

Two of Donegal's best-known pubs have made it onto the Lonely Planet’s list of 20 of the best pubs in Ireland.

With more than 7,000 pubs in the country, the Lonely Planet, which publishes travel guides and travel information, has published a list of 20 its writers recommend a visit to for “pints, music and the time of your life”.

The Rusty Mackerel in Teelin is recommended for serving fresh fish caught at night and delivered to their door every morning.

Close to the cliffs at Sliabh Liag, the pub has “the backdrop of some of the country's best scenery and attractions” and “serves up great drinks and mouth-watering seasonal food”.

The Lonely Planet also recommends visits to nearby Glencolmcille Folk Village and Silver Strand beach.

Also recommended is Teach Hiúdaí Beag in Bunbeg.

The bar is well known for traditional sessions every Monday and Friday night and attracts musicians from afar.

“The weekly traditional music sessions are legendary, and you can book to stay overnight in the guest house upstairs,” Lonely Planet says.

It also recommends a visit to some of Gaoth Dobhair's famous beaches, which are just a 10-minute walk away.