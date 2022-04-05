Search

05 Apr 2022

Donegal pubs make it onto Lonely Planet list of 20 of the best in Ireland

Pubs in west and south Donegal recommended as among the best in the country

Two Donegal pubs make it onto Lonely Planet's top 20 list

The Rusty Mackerel, one of two Donegal pubs recommended by Lonely Planet

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 5:49 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Two of Donegal's best-known pubs have made it onto the Lonely Planet’s list of 20 of the best pubs in Ireland.

With more than 7,000 pubs in the country, the Lonely Planet, which publishes travel guides and travel information, has published a list of 20 its writers recommend a visit to for “pints, music and the time of your life”.

The Rusty Mackerel in Teelin is recommended for serving fresh fish caught at night and delivered to their door every morning.
Close to the cliffs at Sliabh Liag, the pub has “the backdrop of some of the country's best scenery and attractions” and “serves up great drinks and mouth-watering seasonal food”.

The Lonely Planet also recommends visits to nearby Glencolmcille Folk Village and Silver Strand beach. 

Also recommended is Teach Hiúdaí Beag in Bunbeg. 

Huge increase in number of overseas passengers travelling to Ireland

The bar is well known for traditional sessions every Monday and Friday night and attracts musicians from afar.

“The weekly traditional music sessions are legendary, and you can book to stay overnight in the guest house upstairs,” Lonely Planet says.

It also recommends a visit to some of Gaoth Dobhair's famous beaches, which are just a 10-minute walk away. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media