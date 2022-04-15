Search

15 Apr 2022

Who are the guests on tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One? Here's the line-up

Who are the guests on tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One? Here's the line-up

Who are the guests on tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One? Here's the line-up

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Apr 2022 1:21 PM

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show - where an Irish music legend will be remembered. 

On the show, Derry Girls wild-child, actress Jamie Lee O'Donnell talks about playing the irrepressible Michelle in the hit TV show which premiered its final season this week.   

Dublin singer Shobsy is live in-studio for a very special performance at the end of a very moving week. 

RTÉ says it wouldn't be Good Friday without their friends from the world of Irish Country Music. They boast a star-studded line-up of Trudi Lalor, Gloria, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Declan Nerney to mark the anniversary of Big Tom.

Cathy Wheatley will be on the show to tell a truly extraordinary tale of evacuating her Ukrainian surrogate from war. Ivana Holub is the surrogate mother to Cathy’s twins and now Ivana, along with her three children are living with Cathy, Cathy's husband, and the twins.  

Immunologist Professor Luke O'Neill, just home from volunteering in Slovakia to deliver humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, will join host Ryan Tubridy as will Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese who first spoke about Ukraine on The Late Late Show just over a month ago. 

There will also be a very special performance by young Ukrainian dancer Taya Shvets. Taya fled Ukraine with her mother and her brother when war broke out in their homeland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media