Young Donegal musicians get a chance to record together

Young musicians and singers who’d like to get together to create and record a song or two are invited to a Mulroy Soundwaves day at Mulroy College in Milford on Saturday, May 7.

The event is the latest in a series of Soundwaves sessions delivered by the highly-regarded Wall2Wall Music from Derry, and organised by the Donegal Music Education Partnership (DMEP).

The day runs from 10.30am until 4.30pm and is for anyone aged between 12 and 18 who can sing or play a bit, from beginner to expert, and it doesn’t matter what sort of music.

Two highly-experienced musicians from Wall2Wall, Seamus Devenny from Carndonagh and Cheylene Murphy from Derry, will lead the sessions during the day. Those taking part will put together original music with lyrics and solos.

The day will finish with a group performance of the new pieces, which will be recorded.

The most recent Soundwaves took place at the new Atlantic School of Rock at PCC An Fál Carrach on Saturday, December 11. Others have been held in Letterkenny and Ballybofey.

Martin McGinley of the DMEP said Soundwaves is a great opportunity for young musicians to get together and make new musical friends.

“This is happening at Mulroy College but it’s open to any young musician who’d like to spend a day playing music with like-minded people. It caters for all levels – you just need an interest in making music,” he said.

“Seamus and Cheylene are brilliant at what they do, friendly and relaxed, and they help create a great atmosphere for the day. Musically, it’s amazing what can happen, so we’re all looking forward to it.”

Four original songs recorded at a pre-lockdown Soundwaves day in Letterkenny can be found on YouTube by looking for ‘Soundwaves One Day Special - Create and Record’.There’s a recording of a new song from the Soundwaves day in Falcarragh on the DMEP Facebook page.

Mulroy Soundwaves is supported by the DMEP and places can be booked on the DMEP website, dmep.ie; by emailing musiceducation@donegaletb.ie; or by phoning DMEP manager Martin McGinley on 087 1677 699. The fee for the event is €20.

Students at the new Mulroy Music Academy can simply give their names to their tutor.

Anyone interested in having guitar, drums, violin or piano lessons at the Mulroy Music Academy can enrol at dmep.ie or contact the DMEP by emailing musiceducation@donegaletb.ie.