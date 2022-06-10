Search

Derry Girls star admits she hasn't seen finale of beloved show

Nicola Coughlan has revealed she is yet to watch the season finale of Derry Girls’ third series.

The actress, who stars in the Northern Ireland-based comedy, said she was unsure when she would take the plunge and watch the episode because she was “going to cry a lot”.

She appeared alongside Hollywood actresses including Florence Pugh, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, as well as her Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley at the opening gala of the Tiffany and Co Vision and Virtuosity exhibition at The Saatchi Gallery in London. 

Speaking about the final series of Derry Girls, she said: “You know what, I haven’t watched the finale yet, because I was in LA when it came out.

“That day I just cried and cried because it felt like such an ending of an era, it’s been five years of my life.

“It was such a huge job for me to get and people connected with it so much, so I’m holding on to watch it.

“I don’t know when I’m going to because I know I’m going to cry a lot, so I’m just waiting, but the response to it was insane and amazing.”

Coughlan added that it was important that writer Lisa McGee had “tackled” the subject of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in the show as there was still “a great deal of misunderstanding” in the UK about its meaning.

“There are a lot of MPs in government that admit to never having read it, and peace in Northern Ireland is very fragile and precious,” she said.

“Derry Girls is a comedy, it’s not a comedy drama… but the fact that Lisa McGee can infuse it with that message shows how important it is because it’s real people’s lives in a real day to day so I think it’s brave and brilliant and necessary.”

