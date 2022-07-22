Search

22 Jul 2022

REVEALED: The staggering amount Twitter has lost in the last three months

REVEALED: The staggering amount Twitter has lost in the last three months

Twitter lost 270 million dollars in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to 1.18 billion dollars, reflecting advertising industry headwinds as well as uncertainty over Musk’s acquisition bid

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jul 2022 3:02 PM

Twitter reported a quarterly loss on Friday as revenue slipped even as its number of users climbed.

The social media company’s latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media business has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk over whether he will take over the company.

The company lost 270 million dollars (£226 million) in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to 1.18 billion dollars (nearly £1 billion), reflecting advertising industry headwinds, as well as “uncertainty” over Mr Musk’s acquisition bid.

The number of daily active users rose 16.6% to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before.

Twitter chalked up the gains to “ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events”.

Overshadowing Twitter’s latest sales results is its legal fight with Mr Musk to make good on his April promise to buy the company for 44 billion dollars (£37 billion).

Twitter last week sued Mr Musk to complete the deal and both sides are bracing for an October courtroom trial to resolve the dispute.

Given the pending acquisition, Twitter said it would not hold its usual quarterly earnings conference call or issue a shareholder letter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media