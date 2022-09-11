Sold Out: Eager early birds flock to snap up first Electric Picnic 2023 tickets

Electric Picnic is proving as popular as every after the first round of tickets for the 2023 edition in Laois went on the market.

The early bird tickets for the massive three day event in Stradbally, Co Laois went on sale on Ticketmaster on Saturday morning at 9am. The organisers have announced how sales went.

"Tickets were snapped up within 24 hours by loyal Electric Picnickers - all early bird general camping, family camping and campervan tickets are now sold out," they say.

The organisers Festival Republic say that if you missed the opportunity to purchase from the first batch of tickets issued, the full price release and 3’s Last Chance tickets will come on stream later.

They added that more announcements will also be made on next year’s line-up.

"Look forward to seeing you all there," said the statement.

The capacity for the 2022 edition, described as 'glorious' by the organisers, rose to 70,000 at Cosby Hall.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally, Co. Laois from Friday 1st September to Sunday 3rd September 2023.