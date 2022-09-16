Westlife add another Christmas show date

Westlife have added a third date for their 3Arena Christmas gigs due to high demand.
The Irish boyband will play at an indoor venue for the first time in over eleven years on December 20, 21 and 22 (New date).
Ireland, we’re coming Home For Christmas! Tickets for our shows at @3ArenaDublin in December are ON SALE 9AM TODAY, with an extra date added due to demand We can’t wait to see you there!https://t.co/Y74SQ2vTc9 pic.twitter.com/u8KhXSJbGz— Westlife (@westlifemusic) September 16, 2022
The Westlife 'Home For Christmas' tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
