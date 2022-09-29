REVEALED: Tayto Park announces new name for theme park and zoo

Tayto Park has confirmed that the theme park and zoo will be renamed Emerald Park at the start of January.

Charles Coyle, general manager of Tayto Park, revealed the title today which will see the County Meath park rebranded to suit the new name.

Coyle said: "A name change and all it involves, is challenging but the team is looking forward to embracing a new era with a new identity.

"When we announced that the name of the park would change, we were inundated with ideas from the public and it was wonderful to see such enthusiasm.

"We commissioned a piece of research and Emerald Park was the clear favourite."

The park opened in November 2010 and includes Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster - the Cuchulainn.