Boyzone star speaks of his 'heavy heart' on 13th anniversary of bandmate's death

Boyzone star Ronan Keating has spoken of his “heavy heart” on the 13th anniversary of bandmate Stephen Gately’s death.

Irish pop star Gately died at his holiday home in Majorca in 2009, aged 33, as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Keating marked the occasion by sharing a collection of photos from their early years on Instagram.

One pictured Boyzone meeting King Charles - who was Prince of Wales at the time – and others showed them performing on stage or posing during photoshoots.

Keating wrote: “13 years and doesn’t get any easier because I know how much living ya had in ya. Miss ya dude. A heavy heart.”

Fellow Boyzone star Keith Duffy wrote: “13 years my guardian Angel! I’ll never meet another living soul who loved me as unconditionally and honestly as my buddy Steo!

“Miss you every single day I had your brothers family with me for a Special moment last night. Keep an eye on me brother.”

Bandmate Mikey Graham simply tweeted: “You’re never forgotten stephen. Rest easy friend.”

Fellow pop star Peter Andre and BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball were among those who shared messages of support for the group.

Gately, Keating, Duffy, Graham and Shane Lynch rose to fame in the Irish boyband in the 1990s, selling millions of albums and releasing hit singles including Words, A Different Beat and No Matter What.

After Gately’s death the group continued as a four-piece and released a farewell album, Thank You & Goodnight, in 2018.

It featured a song in tribute to Gately, a reworking of a demo he recorded in 2002 featuring his vocals.