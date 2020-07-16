Shock closure of popular and well-known Donegal café

Contact
Popular Donegal café does not re-open after lockdown
A Donegal Town café that was popular with locals and visitors alike has closed.
Like other eateries, Toni's Bistro on the Main Street had closed its doors during lockdown. However, it has not re-opened and will not do so.
While reasons for the closure after around 16 years of trading are not known, it had been feared when lockdown began that there would be businesses that would not re-open.
Simple Simon's health food store on the Diamond has the same owners as Toni's and that business is continuing, serving hot food, tasty bakery snacks, hot beverages and more in its seating area and for take away.
