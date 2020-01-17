Mantis Cranes Ireland Ltd, Killygordon now seeking to recruit experienced staff

The leading provider of self erecting cranes in Ireland and the United Kingdom - Mantis Cranes Ireland Ltd in Killygordon - is set to create new jobs.

The family owned business has over 20 years’ experience in equipment manufacturing, plant hire and sales within Ireland and further afield.

They provide cost effective, environmentally friendly, reliable materials handling solutions for construction projects. Their range of products is exceptional within the industry and covers every conceivable application.

They also supply solutions from the very small to the large. Whatever your requirement, and are confident they have the right equipment to meet your needs.

Their sales and hire process is conducted with an unrivaled focus on health, safety and customer service while the needs of their customers are at the forefront of everything they do.

Due to continued growth of the company, they are seeking to recruit experienced staff for the following positions based at our headquarters in Co Donegal.



Operations Manager Ref 20-01

The candidate will oversee the day to day management of activities within the company, in conjunction with department heads, be responsible for planning and managing change, improving company efficiencies and ensuring Health and Safety Compliance.



Field Service Engineer Ref 20-02

An ideal role for someone with a plant fitter, maintenance engineer, mechanical or electrical background. Training will be given in the mobilisation and servicing of our range of equipment. The successful candidate must be capable of working at heights. As a field role periodic travel will be required throughout Ireland.



Junior Field Electrical Engineer Ref 20-03

This role is suited to a part qualified or recently qualified electrician who has an interest in electrical/mechanical engineering and working with Motors, Invertors and PLC and machinery. Somewhat similar to our Field Service Engineer role, however specialising in all things electrical. While based in Donegal, opportunities may arise for travel to the UK and internationally for training purposes.



Digital Marketing Ref 20-04

As well as promote Mantis Cranes Ireland this candidate will also promote our group of companies (Mantis Cranes UK and Mc Menamin Engineering). A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience in digital marketing and social media is required. The successful candidate will be responsible for lead generation campaigns and executing digital marketing campaigns across a range of channels such as social, web, telephone, newsletter and e-mail.

If you are interested in finding out more, register your interest by sending your CV to the email below quoting the job title reference and we will send you a more detailed job description.

Registration of interest and CV are invited to apply via e-mail to jobs@mantiscranes.ie or via post: HR, Mantis Cranes Ireland Ltd, Lismulladuff, Killygordon, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 AW73

Tel: (074) 9149981

The closing date for applications 5pm, Monday, January 27, 2020