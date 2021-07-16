JOBS ALERT: Want to join our sales team? We are hiring now!

Starting a career in multi-media Advertising Sales could prove to be your launchpad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector.

Sales Advisor - Multi-Media - Attractive salary package - Donegal

If you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.

About us

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Sales Advisors to join the advertising sales team working on the Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Inish Times and Donegal Live.

About the role

As a Sales Advisor you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. As part of an experienced and dedicated sales team you’ll be fully supported to learn and understand your role and how to follow and convert sales leads and achieve targets.

About you

This is an excellent opportunity to develop a long-term, successful sales career in the publishing sector. And if you have the communication skills and tenacity to persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding. Customer service or call-centre experience would be ideal, but above all else we are seeking ambitious relationship builders with excellent communication skills. Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

Strictly No Agencies.