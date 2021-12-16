Search

16 Dec 2021

Multi-million euro tourism and enterprise development is being proposed for the outskirts of Donegal Town

Planning permission sought for eco-friendly holiday village and wellness spa, digital hub and enterprise campus

An aerial view of the location to the west of Donegal Town

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A landmark multi-million euro tourism and enterprise development is being proposed for the outskirts of Donegal Town, the Donegal Democrat reveals today.

Plans for the development, on a scenic 27-acre site at Revlin on the Mountcharles Road, will include an eco-friendly holiday village and wellness spa, digital hub and enterprise campus, which will collectively be promoted under a new destination brand ‘8° West’, named because of its location at eight degrees west longitude.

In a planning application submitted to Donegal County Council, there are also plans for ‘Revlin Care Home’, which would be the first purpose-built dementia care home in the North West.

The applicant is Drimarone native Seamus Quinn, who anticipates that 8° West will bring considerable economic opportunities to south Donegal in both during the construction stage and then as a result of the operation of the development.

This will be a significant jobs boost to the area.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “8° West will be a world-class unique hideaway sitting directly on the shores of Donegal Bay. Its incredible shore-site location offers unrivalled water access and the opportunity to spend time in south Donegal’s beautiful natural environment.”

Above: An image of the proposed enterprise campus

The spokesperson added: “This proposed landmark development for south Donegal will serve to considerably enhance the destination’s reputation at a national and international level and increase the opportunities to consider Donegal as a place in which to visit, work and invest.”

The eco-friendly holiday village will also complement Quinn’s existing tourism businesses in Donegal, The Gateway Lodge and Blas at the Gateway restaurant.

Mr Quinn has built up extensive business interest over the years.

In 2000, he founded Quinn London Ltd which has been involved in numerous construction projects in the English capital and surrounding areas.

The company has become a leading main contractor within the commercial fit out, social housing, education, heritage, public buildings, healthcare, retail, residential and leisure market sectors.

The company is formed of four divisions which focus on major works, central London projects, and heritage and property services.

Local News

