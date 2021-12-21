Plans for new glamping and camping site in Kilmacrennan

There are plans to develop major new tourist accommodation near Kilmacrennan.

Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council by the Kilmacrennan Community Development Group.

The proposed development, to be located at Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan, would include 32 campervan pitches.

The development, if given the green light, would also include 12 glamping pods and a camping area for tents.

The group has also proposed to construct a building that would accommodate toilets, showers and laundry facilities.

Two tennis courts, a car park and associated site works are also provided for in the documentation, lodged with the local authority last Thursday.

Donegal County Council say a decision is due on February 18, 2022.

The Kilmacrennan Development Group was established after a group of locals, concerned with the lack of amenities and recreational facilities in the area, got together in 2015.

The group has developed a new playground, a new astroturf football pitch, as well as a walkway and link to Kilmacrennan village.

The group has been successful in drawing down on funding from sources like LEADER in association with Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC) with Sports Capital Funding, and Donegal County Council with the Town and Village Renewal Grant.

A series of big fundraisers have also been held by the group in recent years to aid with their ambitious developments.