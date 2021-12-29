Search

29 Dec 2021

One of the north west's most popular hotels has closed most facilities due to Covid-19

It is hoped that the hotel will reopen for business as usual in the near future

Lough Erne Resort

The Lough Erne Resort Hotel has temporarily closed dining and accommodation except for wedding guests

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Lough Erne Resort has closed many of its facilities due to the number of local cases of Covid-19.

However, some elements of the popular resort will remain open.

General Manager Joanne Walsh said: "Lough Erne Resort, has taken the difficult decision to take a short break apart due to the rising level of Covid-19 cases within the locality in the interests of our guests, staff and local community.

"We will continue to keep you informed as the situation develops and we trust you will all stay safe in these unprecedented times.

"We would like to thank you for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you back to Lough Erne Resort when we reawaken on Wednesday, January 5.

The resort’s reservation department will remain open for telephone and email communication throughout the temporary closure Reservations can also be made through the resort's website www.lougherneresort.com

Non-Residents
With immediate effect all dining facilities and The Thai Spa is temporarily closed to non-residents.

Residents:
The resort’s accommodation, dining facilities and Thai Spa will temporarily close to all residents from 12 noon on Thursday, December 30.

Wedding Guests:
The resort will be open to wedding guests only on Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31. 

Golf:
All golf facilities at Lough Erne Resort will remain open including The Faldo Course, Castle Hume Golf Club, Golf Shop, Driving Range and Golf Academy. Beverage facilities will be available at Castle Hume Club House.
Loughside Grill will open to members only on December 31 from 12noon to 6pm.

Communication:
Ms Walsh said: "Due to the current high volume of incoming calls we kindly request that you await our phone call.

"If you have a reservation with the resort for a hotel stay, spa experience, dinner booking or celebration for arrival up to Wednesday, January 5, our reservations team will be in contact with you as soon as possible."


 
 
 



 

