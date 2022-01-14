Search

14 Jan 2022

Jobs boost for Donegal as major supermarket continues to expand

Aldi set to create 45 new jobs in the county this year

Jobs boost for Donegal as major supermarket continues to expand

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

14 Jan 2022

German supermarket giant Aldi has  announced it is creating up to 45 new jobs in County Donegal in 2022. 

This follows the announcement that Aldi is seeking to recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland.

Aldi has also stated that it will increase its hourly pay rates for store workers from February 1.

Store Assistants will earn up to a market leading €14.90 an hour, while its entry rate of pay will be €12.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended Living Wage rate.

Employment opportunities are available at Store Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager levels across the country. 

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 45 new roles to join the store teams in County Donegal.”

Aldi currently employs more than 4,650 people across its 149 Irish stores, with six existing stores in Co. Donegal, in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town, Dungloe, and Neil T. Blaney Road and Ramelton Road, Letterkenny. 

Since 2014, Donegal stores have donated over 32,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local charities over €40,000.



