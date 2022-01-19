Search

19 Jan 2022

People urged to promote #ruralbusiness by posting on social today

People urged to promote #ruralbusiness by posting on social today

Michelle NicPháidín

19 Jan 2022

news@donegallive.ie

People in Donegal are being encouraged to support rural businesses in a special initiative which is running today.

Digi2market is running a social media campaign where people are being asked to post to their social media using the hashtag #ruralbusiness when they visit local businesses in their area. 

The campaign aims to spread awareness about the people, services, and products behind rural businesses in the county and elsewhere.

Speaking to Highland Radio, earlier today, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray  said businesses which are the lifeblood of the economy in Donegal need your support. 

He said: "I would encourage everyone to support the #ruralbusiness initiative, it's a European-wide initiative but I think it's particularly important here in Donegal where rural businesses are the life blood of our community and they are going through a particularly tough time for the last two years."

He said he hoped people would call into their local shops, cafes, and local businesses in general today, and take a picture and post it to their instagram/Twitter account and use the hashtag #ruralbusiness. 

He did add that when local soccer and Gaeilge teams need sponsorship it will be local businesses who step in to promote and support them. He said that this initiative afforded people the opportunity to repay the kindness and generosity of their local business, in a small way. 

