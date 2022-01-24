Harvey's Point Hotel takes top spots in prestigious awards

The year is off to a flying start for one Donegal hotel which continues to keep securing awards and recognition at national award level.
Creeslough campsite named ‘Ireland’s Best' and three Top 10s for Harvey's Point
The latest line of awards, the Independent.ie Reader Travel Awards, saw the lake-side hotel take three of the ten top places - they were fifth in 'Ireland's Best Breakfast,' eighth in 'Ireland’s top 10 pet-friendly stays' and tenth in the nation's 'Top ten hotels'.
The Irish Examiner also included Harvey's Point in their '20 great trips around Ireland to discover for your summer 2022 staycation' recently.
Well Done @glenlo_abbey #gaillimhabú and to @DonegalNoel @SheilaRuss80 & all the team @HarveysPoint fabulous selection @poloconghaile @Indo_Travel_ Ireland’s top 10 hotels for 2022 revealed – the winner ‘feels like you’re in a movie scene’ https://t.co/TC496ha9F3— D'Arcy Marketing&PR (@dmpr_galway) January 21, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.