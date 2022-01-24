Search

24 Jan 2022

Harvey's Point Hotel takes top spots in prestigious awards

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

24 Jan 2022 1:20 PM

The year is off to a flying start for one Donegal hotel which continues to keep securing awards and recognition at national award level.

The latest line of awards, the Independent.ie Reader Travel Awards, saw the lake-side hotel take three of the ten top places - they were fifth in 'Ireland's Best Breakfast,' eighth in 'Ireland’s top 10 pet-friendly stays' and tenth in the nation's 'Top ten hotels'. 

The Irish Examiner also included Harvey's Point in their '20 great trips around Ireland to discover for your summer 2022 staycation' recently. 

