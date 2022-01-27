Gteic offer free one-week trial to the people of Donegal

To coincide with the government announcement on returning to work, gteic@Gaoth Dobhair are offering a free one-week trial.
Anyone who is interested in using a co-working space in the hub can contact the organiser at gteic on 087-2313504 or alternatively you can email gaothdobhair@gteic.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.