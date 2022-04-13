Search

13 Apr 2022

Little or no broadband still an obstacle for investors in parts of Donegal

Businesses encouraged to let Donegal County Council know about broadband issues

broadband

Broadband quality is putting people off moving back to Donegal

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

13 Apr 2022 6:56 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Lack of reliable broadband remains a major issue for businesses in Donegal. 

And it is also a factor for those who are thinking about moving to the county, or returning home having lived abroad.
That is according to councillors in the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal who voiced their concerns at this week’s MD meeting.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) said that there were still areas between Killybegs and Glencolmcille where there was no coverage.

“It is practically impossible to get a signal in some places,” she said. 

“This is really curtailing an awful lot of investment in the area.”

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) said he had been approached as recently as Monday by a business owner in the Cavangarden area. 

“He has 35 to 40 people working for him,” said Cllr McMahon. “There are times when his broadband is very bad.”

The councillor added that there were also areas on the Rossnowlagh road with no coverage. 

Ciaran Martin of Donegal County Council’s Economic Development Unit told members about plans to promote digital hubs with a view to facilitating remote working in the county. 

He encouraged any councillor, business owner or individual to contact Donegal County Council at broadband@donegalcoco.ie if they were experiencing coverage issues. He said there would be guidance from a staff member who was up to speed with the services and providers in each area.

Mr Martin added that the team at Donegal County Council were working towards ensuring good quality broadband for as many people as possible.

Local News

