Lidl expands in Inishowen with new store and €7m investment confirmed

Donegal County Council has granted planning permission for a state of the art Lidl store in Carndonagh.

The German retailer says it will invest more than €7m in the area and will create around 30 new jobs. It is expected that 100 construction jobs will be supported as part of the development. Plans include a number of sustainability features such as an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

Lidl Ireland is also promising a 'superior shopping experience' which includes wider aisles.

The store will be located on Station Road and will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue.

McLaughlin’s have traded in Carndonagh for over 60 years and propose relocating to a standalone purpose-built facility adjacent to the proposed Lidl store.

Brian Smyth, Regional Property Director for Lidl Ireland said: “We have had a long-standing desire to offer a superior shopping experience to the vibrant and thriving community of Carndonagh and the Inishowen Peninsula, and as such we are pleased with the decision to grant permission for a brand-new store in the area this week.

"We look forward to breaking ground on this project and opening up our doors to the Carndonagh community in the coming months.”